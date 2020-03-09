Ighalo’s Arrival Has Pushed Martial To New Heights

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has credited Odion Ighalo for igniting a ‘reaction’ out of Anthony Martial, with the Frenchman getting on the scoresheet in United’s 2-0 Premier League win in the Manchester derby.

Since Ighalo’s arrival in January, Martial has scored in three of their last five league games as he’s stepped up in the absence of Marcus Rashford.

Bruno Fernandes’ inventive free-kick enabled the striker to break the deadlock on the half hour at Old Trafford on Sunday, with Ederson somehow allowing his shot to squirm under his body.

And Keane believes the Nigerian’s presence has pushed Martial to new heights.

Speaking after the game, he told Sky Sports: “You’ve had a reaction as well from Martial.

“Sometimes a new striker comes in, you praise the new striker, but then that pushes the other…