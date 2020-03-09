Iheanacho Eyes 7th Goal In Seven Games in Leicester City Vs Aston Villa

Nigeria forward, Kelechi Iheanacho will be seeking to score his seventh goal in seven appearances for Leicester City against Aston Villa tonight (Monday) in a matchday 29 Premier League tie at the King Power Stadium, Completesports.com reports.

The Nigerian has scored more goals against tonight’s visitors than any other club since he started playing top flight football in England.

Interestingly, only one of the goals has come in the Premier League and it came this season at the Villa Park last December with the Nigerian scoring the second goal in a 4-1 demolition of their host.

The other goals have come in domestic Cup competitions with the hat-trick in a FA Cup game in January 2016 the pick of the goals.

Tonight, Iheanacho will hope to score his fourth goal in a single season against the visitors to surpass the three he scored in 2016 and bring his total goals tally this term to nine in 18 games in all…