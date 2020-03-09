Kanu Wants Ighalo Back In Super Eagles After Impressing For United

Former Nigeria international Nwankwo Kanu says Odion Ighalo should be called out of international retirement if he performs in his loan spell at Manchester United, Completesports.com reports.

Ighalo called time on his Eagles career, after finishing as top scorer at last year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt with five goals.

Since his transfer deadline day loan to United move as a temporary replacement for the injured Marcus Rashford he has impressed.

The former Eagles striker has scored three goals in seven appearances in all competitions.

He featured in his first Manchester derby on Sunday, coming on in the final two minutes as United beat local rivals Manchester City 2-0.

And reacting to his impressive displays for the Red Devils, the two-time CAF Player of the Year winner posited that the Eagles coaching crew should invite players who…