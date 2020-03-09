Lagos Agog For National Finals

All is now set for the National Finals of the maiden edition of the Maltina School Games following the successful conclusion of the state finals in Abuja, Kano, Anambra and Lagos States.

The Sports Complex of the Yaba College of Technology, Lagos will be a beehive of activities again as Nigeria’s future world athletics champions will be testing their pace, might and resilience from March 9th-11th, 2020 as the Maltina School Games hit the home home stretch.

This introduction into the school calendar by Maltina brand is designed to promote and foster the development of national unity and raise active kids through sports while impacting over 20 million school children of both participating and non-participating schools.

Also Read: Dare Offers Scholarship To Five-Year Old Boxing Sensation Ayomide Adeyemo

If the sterling performances recorded at the state finals are anything to go by, then the National Finals should witness even more fireworks.

As expected, the 100 meters…