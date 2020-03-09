Manchester Derby: Ighalo Makes Man United Bench As Maguire Returns 

Odion Ighalo is on the bench for Manchester United ahead of Sunday’s Manchester derby against City at Old Trafford, Completesports.com reports.

Ighalo marked his second start for United with two goals in their 3-0 win at Derby County, in the Emirates FA Cup fifth round.

French forward Anthony Martial has been picked ahead of the former Super Eagles striker.

Meanwhile United skipper Harry Maguire has made a return to the squad after missing the FA Cup tie due to injury.



By James Agberebi

