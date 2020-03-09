Osimhen Relishes ‘Solid’ Lille Performance In Home Win Against Lyon

Victor Osimhen is thrilled with Lille’s solid performance in Sunday’s 1-0 home win against Olympic Lyon at the Stade Pierre Mauroy, reports Completesports.com.

Loic Remy’s first half strike ensured Christophe Galtier’s men maintained their unbeaten run in Ligue 1.

Lille remain in fourth position in the table with 49 points from 28 matches following the win.

Osimhen, who featured for the entire duration of the game took to the social media to celebrate the win.

“Another win,solid performance from the whole squad @losclive ⚪️🔴 Loïc Remy 🔥 ,”he wrote on his Twitter handle.

The 21-year-old has scored 13 goals in 27 league appearances for Les Dogues this season.

Lille will take on Brest in their next league game on Saturday.

