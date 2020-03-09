Raptors At Vivint Smart Home Arena. The Raptors are coming off a 118-1

Jazz and Donovan Mitchell to host Raptors At Vivint Smart Home Arena. The Raptors are coming off a 118-113 home win over the Sacramento Kings. Norman Powell contributed 31 points (11-of-21 from the field), 5 assists and 6 threes made. Kyle Lowry got in 30 points (10-of-15 shooting), 8 assists and 5 rebounds.

The Jazz is coming off a 111-105 home win over the Detroit Pistons. Bojan Bogdanovic contributed 32 points (12-of-18 from the field), 5 rebounds and 3 threes made. Bojan Bogdanovic delivered the goods last game sinking 32 points and driving his team to a win against the Pistons. Can he do it again? In the last head-to-head matchup between the teams, the Jazz lost on the road.

The Jazz seems to be on a roll, winning 5 out of the last 5 games they’ve played. Both teams will be featuring their full lineups with no crucial players sitting out the contest.

