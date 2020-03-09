Salah Beats Mane To Liverpool Goal Of The Month Award

Mohamed Salah pipped Sadio Mane to win Liverpool’s Goal of the Month award for February.

Salah scored two goals in the Reds’ 4-0 win over Southampton on February 1 and his first strike on that day has claimed the club’s monthly gong.

The 27-year-old scored in style at Anfield by dinking his effort over Saints’ goalkeeper Alex McCarthy to give Liverpool a 3-0 lead.

The strike gathered the most votes while Mane’s lone strike against Norwich City on February 15 finished second.

Liverpool boosted their Premier League title hopes with a 2-1 win over Bournemouth on Saturday, which gave them a 25-point lead above second-placed Manchester City.

After conceding an early goal against the Cherries, Salah inspired the Reds’ fight-back with his equaliser before Mane scored the match-winning goal in the 33rd minute.

The equaliser was…