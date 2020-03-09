UCL: PSG Vs Dortmund Takes Place Behind Closed-Door Over Coronavirus Outbreak

Paris Saint-Germain UEFA Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund is set to be played behind closed doors due to the ongoing threat of the coronavirus.

The second leg of the last-16 tie is due to be played at the Parc des Princes stadium, but the decision has been made to ban fans from attending.

It becomes the second European tie to fall victim to coronavirus following Valencia’s meeting with Atalanta.

Valencia will also host the Serie A outfit at their Mestalla stadium behind closed doors, with all sporting fixtures in Italy currently banning supporters in a desperate bid to deal with the deadly bug.

Dortmund meanwhile lead the tie against PSG 2-1 on aggregate.

This arguably hands Thomas Tuchel a disadvantage in the return fixture against his former side when line-up without the presence of a home crowd.

PSG had been desperate to avoid the decision to have the game played behind closed doors, even…