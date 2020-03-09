West Brom Target £8m Rated QPR Star Osayi-Samuel

West Bromwich Albion that parade Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi could be set for a summer swoop for £8million rated Queens Park Rangers star Bright Osayi-Samuel, Completesports.com reports.

The Sun reports there is speculation that West Albion have identified Osayi-Samuel as one of their main summer targets, should they win promotion to the Premier League following his fine campaign so far for QPR.

Osayi-Samuel has been a real highlight this season and is seen to have the potential to be a future star and ready to make the step up to the next level.

West Brom are currently second in the Championship table and six points ahead of third-placed Fulham with just nine games remaining.

The 22-year-old joined QPR from Blackpool three years ago but he is now enjoying a breakthrough campaign and has contributed eight goals and six assists…