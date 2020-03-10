Abdullahi On Target Again In Bursaspor Away Win 

Super Eagles right-back Shehu Abdullahi scored again for Bursaspor who beat Balikesirspor 3-1 away in the Turkish 1st Lig (second-tier) on Tuesday, Completesports.com reports.

On Sunday, Abdullahi scored Bursaspor’s goal in their 1-1 at Umraniyespor.

Abdullah scored against Balikesirspor in the 60th minute to make it 3-0 for Bursaspor.

It was his third goal in 25 league appearances for his club in the current campaign.

Abdou Traore opened scoring for Bursaspor on 15 minutes before Kubilay Kanatsizkus doubled their lead on 22 minutes.

Aly Malle pulled a goal back for Balikesirspor with 14 minutes remaining in the game.

The win saw Bursaspor end a run of four consecutive games without a win, drawing three and losing one.

They now climb to third, promotion play-off spot, on 45 points in the Turkish 1st Lig 18-team log.

By James Agberebi

