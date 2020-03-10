Brightville Schools Inter-House Sports Hold March 11 At Adamasingba





All is now set for the 10th edition of Brightville Schools Inter-house Sports competition which is scheduled to hold at the Adamasingba Stadium, Mokola in Ibadan on Wednesday, 11th March, 2020 from 11am.

The 2020 edition is packaged as special one showcasing Brightville Schools’ great athletics talents. It will be attended by dignitaries, coaches, technical officials, education and sports administrators within and outside Nigeria.

Some foreign scouts from an American University will be on ground to physically assess the performance of Brightville Schools’ dreaded and unbeatable Relay Team that have dominated Oyo State and Southwest like a colossus.

Athletics greats like Adegbehingbe Lawrence, Falilat Ogunkoya, Deji Aliu among others will be on ground to encourage the Schools’ young upcoming and coming future stars.

Schools within Ibadan metropolis will take part in the invitation relay while top schools will join others from…





Source: Complete Sports