Clippers will want to move on from a 103-112 loss at home to the Los-Ang

Dubs And Eric Paschall To Host Clippers At Oracle Arena. The Clippers will want to move on from a 103-112 loss at home to the Los-Angeles Lakers, a game in which Kawhi Leonard contributed 27 points (9-of-18 FG). Patrick Beverley got in 4 steals. The Warriors are coming off a 118-114 home win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Eric Paschall contributed 23 points (8-of-12 shooting) and 6 assists.

This season the Warriors lost all of the 2 head-to-head matchups between the teams. The Clippers have outscored 2 times out of the previous 2 matchups between the teams. Out of the last 5 games the Clippers played, they came out victorious 4 times. Both are expected to be mostly healthy.

The Clippers are much better at rebounding than the Dubs; they rank No. 3 in rebounds, while the Dubs rank just No. 23.

Clippers are coming off a back-to-back, while the Warriors…