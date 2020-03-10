Giroud Happy At Chelsea But Unsure Over Future

Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud says he is happy at the club but is unsure if his long-term future lies at Stamford Bridge.

Giroud, 33, has started the Blues’ past five games and scored twice.

His latest goal came in Sunday’s 4-0 rout of Everton, a clinical back-post finish at a corner.

The French striker is now enjoying a new lease of life at the club after it appeared he would depart Stamford Bridge in the January transfer window.

Giroud was linked with a move to Inter Milan and Tottenham Hotspur in the January transfer window, but while he is currently enjoying a run in the first team with Tammy Abraham out injured, he admits doubts remain over his future in west London.



“Ive been waiting for my chance and the gaffer has given me the opportunity to show my desire and be competitive,” Giroud told Sky Sports News.

“I’m determined to do my…