he Cavaliers are coming off a 132-129 home win over the San-Antonio Spu

The Cavaliers are coming off a 132-129 home win over the San-Antonio Spurs. Matthew Dellavedova managed 14 points (3-of-11 from the field) and 11 assists. Andre Drummond provided his team with 28 points (11-of-16 shooting), 4 offensive rebounds and 17 rebounds. Cedi Osman managed 19 points (6-of-14 shooting), 6 assists and 4 threes made.

The Bulls have won 2 out of the 3 games between these teams this season. The Bulls has outscored 2 times out of the previous 2 matchups between the teams.

Out of the five last games the Bulls played, they had only one win. The Cavaliers have won only one of their last 5 games. Both teams will be featuring their full lineups with no crucial players sitting out the contest.

Related: Bulls And Coby White To Host Pacers At United Center

The Bulls are much better at defense than the Cavaliers; the Bulls rank No. 1 in steals, while the Cavaliers rank just No. 25.

Both the Bulls and the…