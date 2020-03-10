Knicks At Capital One Arena. The Wizards will want to move on from an 8

Wizards and Bradley Beal to host Knicks At Capital One Arena. The Wizards will want to move on from an 89-100 loss at home to the Miami Heat, a game in which Davis Bertans contributed 25 points (8-of-15 from the field) and 8 threes made. Shabazz Napier managed 27 points (6-of-14 shooting), 7 assists and 4 steals.

Knicks are coming off a 96-84 home win over the Detroit Pistons. Julius Randle was solid with 22 points (7-of-14 FG), 3 offensive rebounds and 12 rebounds.

The Wizards have won 2 out of the 3 games between these teams this season. The Wizards’ last 5 games haven’t been too promising, having won only 2 of them. Both are expected to be mostly healthy.

The Knicks are much better at rebounding than the Wizards; they rank No. 7 in rebounds, while the Wizards rank just No. 30.

Both the Wizards and the Knicks had 2 days to rest before this…