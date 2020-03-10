Mayweather Keen To Buy Newcastle United As Boxer Eyes Takeover

Floyd Mayweather Jr is reportedly interested in buying Newcastle United as the former pound-for-pound great eyes a stake in the club.

Mayweather hung up his gloves following his victory over Conor McGregor in 2017 having amassed a fortune running into the hundreds of millions.

And after what appeared an off-the-cuff comment at a recent Q&A with fans, his team later confirmed he is interested in the Premier League club.

During the event in Newcastle, Mayweather was asked: “You’re very, very interested in buying Newcastle United…?”

And he replied: “In the U.S. we call it soccer, but the Newcastle football team is an unbelievable team… a hell of a team.

If the people want me to buy the Newcastle team, let me know!”



Predictably, there were cheers from a fanbase which has watched their side struggle under the stewardship of…