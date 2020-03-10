Ndidi, Iheanacho In Action As Leicester Thrash Villa To End Winless Run 

Super Eagles duo Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho featured for Leicester City who ended their winless run with a comfortable 4-0 win against Aston Villa, at the King Power stadium on Monday, Completesports.com reports.

Prior to Monday’s game, Leicester had failed to win their last four league games, losing two and drawing two.

A brace each from Harvey Barnes and substitute Jamie Vardy, who replaced Iheanacho on 59 minutes.

Ndidi who made his first league start since January 1st, was also replaced with six minutes remaining in the game.

Barnes opened scoring for Leicester on 30 minutes after running on to a pass dribbled past Pepe Reina who dashed off his line before slotting the ball into the net.

In the 63rd minute Vardy made it 2-0 from the penalty spot after Tyrone Mings was adjudged to have handled a cross with his arm.

Vardy then added Leicester’s…