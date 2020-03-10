Lakers and Anthony Davis to host Nets At STAPLES Center. The Lakers are coming off a 112-103 home win over the Los-Angeles Clippers. Avery Bradley contributed 24 points (9-of-17 shooting) and 6 threes made. Anthony Davis was on point last game, providing 30 points (11-of-19 FG) and 8 rebounds.

The Nets are coming off a 110-107 home win over the Chicago Bulls. Spencer Dinwiddie was on point last game, providing 24 points (4-of-9 from the field) and 6 assists.

Last time the two met up and the Lakers were on the road, they won. Out of the last 5 games the Lakers played, they came out victorious 4 times. Both teams are expected to be at full strength today with no notable injuries.

The Lakers are averaging 8.574 steals, while the Nets are averaging only 6.444. Widening this gap in defense will be key for the Lakers to win.

