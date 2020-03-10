NWF Inducts 7 Into Champions Club; Adekuoroye, Oborududu Rewarded

The Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF) has inducted seven new members into its Champions Club following their gold medal-winning efforts at the last three African Senior Wrestling Championships.

In a brief but colourful ceremony in Yenagoa at the weekend, the NWF also handed cash gifts of N50,000 and N100,000 respectively to Commonwealth champions Blessing Oborududu – who won a record 10th consecutive African title in Algiers last month and Odunayo Adekuoroye for becoming the first Nigerian wrestler to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, a feat she achieved by winning a bronze medal at the World Championships in Kazakhstan last year.

The new wrestlers inducted into the prestigious Champions Club are Ekerekeme Agiomor (86kg), Hannah Reuben (65kg), Bose Samuel (53kg) and Bisola Makunjuola (59kg), who won their first continental titles in 2018 at the African Championships in Port Harcourt.

