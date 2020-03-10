Russell Westbrook To Host Timberwolves At Toyota Center. Rockets will w

Rockets And Russell Westbrook To Host Timberwolves At Toyota Center. Rockets will want to move on from a 106-126 loss at home to the Orlando Magic, a game in which Jeff Green provided his team with 54 points (24-of-24 shooting), 6 offensive rebounds and 15 rebounds. Russell Westbrook managed 72 points (27-of-57 from the field), 12 assists and 6 offensive rebounds. DeMarre Carroll ended last game with 30 points (9-of-18 shooting), 3 offensive rebounds and 6 rebounds.

The Rockets have won 3 out of the 3 games between these teams this season. The Rockets has outscored 2 times out of the previous 2 match ups between the teams. The Rockets have won only one of their last 5 games. The T-wolves have won just 2 games of their last 5 contests. Both teams are expected to be at full strength today with no notable injuries.

The Wolves are much better at passing than the Rockets; they rank No. 20 in assists, while the Rockets rank just…