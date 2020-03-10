Sport Minister, MOC Expected In Benin For Final Inspection

With barely 13 days to the kick-off of the 20th National Sports Festival – Edo 2020, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, and Main Organising Committee (MOC) members of the multi sports fiesta are expected to storm Benin City on Tuesday, March 10 for the final Inspection of facilities earmarked by the Edo State Government to host the Games.

Musa Ebhamiana, Chief Press Secretary to the Edo State Deputy Governor confirmed the visit of the Minister and the Edo 2020 MOC members at the weekend, stressing that almost all the facilities were ready to host the Nigerian version of the Olympics.

“The Honorable Minister of Youth and Sports Mr. Sunday Dare is expected in Benin City on Tuesday for the final inspection of the facilities provided by our State government to host the 20th National Sports Festival. This is the last inspection before the Games will kickoff on March 22, 2020,” observed the CPS at the weekend.

With almost all the facilities…