SWAN Condoles Family, Berates LMC for Poor Supervision

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria has condoled the immediate family of of the late Chineme Martins who slumped and died last Sunday at the Lafia Township Stadium, during a Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) game between his team, Nasarawa United and visiting Katsina United.

SWAN however condemned the way and manner the issue was handled which according it only exposed the rot in the management of the NPFL

“It is a shame that at this age and time, there was no functional Ambulance at the League Venue just as there were no trained medical personnel who could have rescued the situation immediately,”reads a statement released by the body on Tuesday.

“It is rather regrettable that the league that has attracted billions of Naira is being run in a ‘paddy paddy’ manner to the extent that it only took the death of Martinsfor the League Management Company (LMC) and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to pledge to enforce the same laws they put in…