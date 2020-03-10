Hawks And John Collins To Host Hornets At State Farm Arena. The Hornets are coming off a 108-99 home win over the Houston Rockets. Cody Martin provided his team with 9 assists. Devonte’ Graham was on point last game, providing 23 points (7-of-12 FG), 6 assists and 3 steals. Willy Hernangomez was on point last game, providing 4 offensive rebounds and 11 rebounds.

Will John Collins replicate his 27 point performance in last game’s loss to the Memphis Grizzlies? Last time the two met up and the Hawks were on the road, they won. The Hawks’ last 5 games haven’t been too promising, having won only 2 of them. Only 2 of the last five games played by the Hornets were wins. Both teams are expected to be at full strength today with no notable injuries.

The Hawks are much better at defence than the Hornets; they rank No. 13 in steals, while the Hornets rank just No. 26.

