Things To Know Before You Take Wonderlic Test

If you have been asked to take the Wonderlic test, you need to ensure that you are properly prepared. It’s important to be sure that you properly understand every portion of the test so that you go in prepared and ready to tackle it.

Being unprepared is one of the worst mistakes you can make when taking the Wonderlic test. It is one of those tests where preparation is everything and can make a huge difference to your test score. Keep that in mind when you read the following tips and tricks below, so that you can get the best possible score!

What is on the Wonderlic Test?

To start with, you need to know how long the Wonderlic test is, and how long you have to do the test. This is one of the aspects that trip people up, so being well-prepared is vital.

This is a big one. You need to know the time limit and how that translates per question. The Wonderlic test is made up of 50 questions (which is quite a large number). While 50 might not initially seem like much, it’s a…