Wike Receives Torch Of Unity; Charges Athletes To Shine At Edo 2020

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State on Monday received the Torch of Unity with less than two weeks to the commencement of the 20th National Sports Festival (NSF) in tagged Edo 2020.

At a brief ceremony held at the magnificent Alfred Diette-Spiff Civic Centre in Port Harcourt, Governor Wike, represented by the Commissioner for Sports, Boma Iyaye received the torch from the South-South Zonal Coordinator, Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Sylvester Essiet.

Governor Wike, while welcoming the Ministry officials, emphasized once again the state’s leadership role as a stakeholder in the Sports Festival history.

“This torch is one of the keys to the hosting of the National Sports Festival. As you are all aware, Rivers state is a major player and stakeholder in the affairs of the NSF. We are always counted among the best when it comes to the National Sports Festival. We also know that the National Sports Festival is like the Olympics of Nigeria,” said…