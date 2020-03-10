Wright: ‘Impressive’ Ighalo Has Silenced His Critics

Former Nigeria international Odion Ighalo has silenced his critics according to English Premier League legend Ian Wright.

The experienced marksman was surprisingly signed by Manchester United from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua during the January transfer window.

Ighalo has hit the ground running at the former English champions having scored three goals in his first two competitive starts for the team.

“I’m delighted for him because like he said he could go down to maybe fourth or fifth and the way people really killed the signing like laughing at Manchester United for signing him,” Wright told Premier League Productions.

“It was so last minute because what I was reading is the way they were ridiculing the signing of Ighalo because they were talking about the poor season he had before he left Watford, then going to China and not knowing exactly what he’s been doing out there, how well it’s been going for…