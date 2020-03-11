‘Ajayi Is Best Centre-Back In The Championship’

Former West Brom midfielder Nigel Quashie has taken to Twitter to heap praise on Albion defender Semi Ajayi. The man who spent two years at the Hawthorns was responding to a post from the official media team.

The Baggies were knocked off the top spot on Saturday. Their 0-0 draw at Swansea coinciding with a sixth win on the spin for Leeds against Huddersfield Town.

Ajayi signed from Rotherham United for £1.5 million in the summer and has proved a mainstay in the Albion team this season.

He has played in all but two of West Brom’s 37 league games and Quashie doesn’t think there has been a centre-back as good as him in the Championship this season.

It’s certainly a big claim to make by Quashie and although he has been decent, Leeds fans might feel they have better centre-backs than Ajayi.