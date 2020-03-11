Any Club Without 5, 6 Top players Would Struggle Like Spurs

Jose Mourinho has defended Tottenham Hotspur’s six-game winless streak and hopeless situation about winning any trophy this season by talking up the club’s long injury list, and submits that any club in the world with similar situation would also struggle.

Spurs exited the 2019/2020 Champions League in the Round of 16 after RB Leipzig thrashed them 3-0 in the second leg, and 4-0 on aggregate.

Marcel Sabitzer capitalized on Hugo Lloris errors to net a brace for Leipzig in the first half, while substitute Emil Forsberg completed the routing in the second half.

Mourinho’s long injury list includes

Son Heung-min who has been out with a broken arm since February, Harry Kane with hamstring since early January, Ben Davies with a recent hamstring injury and Davinson Sanchez.

Mourinho was asked during the post-match conference what challenges Spurs were contending with aside the injuries.

“It’s difficult…