Arteta: Arsenal Working Hard To Keep Saka

Mikel Arteta insists that Arsenal are working hard to cement the future of breakout star Bukayo Saka.

The 18-year-old left-back has been immense for the Gunners but his performances have attracted admiring glances from elsewhere, including Manchester United.

The Sun report that he could be in line for around £35,000-a-week if he commits to Arsenal.

Arteta spoke about the situation ahead of his side’s game against Manchester City which has subsequently been postponed due to coronavirus fears.

He said: ‘The club is doing what it has to do and is having conversations. [Hopefully] we’ll get it resolved.

Saka has scored three times this season and delivered nine assists, becoming a crucial member of the team.

