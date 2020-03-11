Aubameyang Beat Saka To Arsenal’s February Player Award 

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang beat Bukayo Saka to Arsenal’s February Player of the Month award, Completesports.com reports.

Aubameyang was announced as the winner on Arsenal’s official website on Wednesday.

Other players who lost out to Aubameyang are David Luiz and Shkodran Mustafi.

Aubameyang continued his impressive goal scoring run in February as he scored four goals in six appearances in all competitions.

Also for Saka it was an impressive February who claimed assists against Newcastle, Olympiacos and Everton to make it 10 for the campaign so far.

It was a third straight nomination for Saka in Arsenal’s Player of the Month award.

By James Agberebi

