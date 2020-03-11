CAF Announces AFCON Qualifiers Will Go Ahead, Reveals Steps To Mitigate Coronavirus Impact

CAF has announced that its competitions will go ahead in the wake of the outbreak of Coronavirus with several important matches on the continent looming, insisting Africa has not been declared a ‘high risk’ area over the disease.

Despite this declaration Africa’s football governing body says it will consider playing some matches behind closed doors to meet the expectations of some countries that have announced restrictive measures to help fight the deadly disease.

The African Nations Championship (CHAN) is set to run between 4-25 April in Cameroon while a series of 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers are currently scheduled to take place at the end of this month.

Kenya’s governing has asked its FA to call off their upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Comoros while Morocco, Egypt and Tunisia have all taken various measure against matches.

“The Cairo-based body says that it will hold talks with the authorities of the concerned countries over the…