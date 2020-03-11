‘I am still in Contention To Play Again’, Says Ex-Eagles

Former Nigeria captain Vincent Enyeama has denied reports that he has hanged up his playing boots, Completesports.com reports.

According to local media outlets the 37-year-old, who hasn’t played a competitive fixture since April 2017, has called time on his career, but Enyeama insists that is not the case.

He told FrunSports in an exclusive interview that he still wants to play football and that he is not pursuing a career in golf: “I enjoy playing golf so I understand the confusion. I have been staying in shape.”

“It is not secret that I love football and I am still in contention to play again,” the former Super Eagles shot-stopper added.

Enyeama is one of Nigeria’s most decorated players and after winning back-to-back CAF Champions League titles with Enyimba he forged a successful club career in Israel and France.

The 2013…