LMC: NPFL Matches Not Suspended

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Clubs have been directed to ignore speculations in the media suggesting that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has ordered the suspension of the league.

Chairman of the League Management Company (LMC) Shehu Dikko clarified on Tuesday that the statement by the NFF on it’s Twitter account was very unambiguous that Match Commissioners and host state Football Associations must ensure that all medical requirements including equipment and personnel must be in place before starting a particular game.

Dikko reproduced the NFF Statement which read. “The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) regrets the incidence in Lafia involving a player of Nasarawa United and further condole the immediate family of the late player and the football Stakeholders at large.



The NFF has in…