Man City Vs Arsenal PL Match Postponed Over Coronavirus Fears

The Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on Wednesday at the Etihad has been postponed as a “precautionary measure” – and several Gunners players put into self-isolation – after Olympiakos owner Evangelos Marinakis contracted coronavirus.

Arsenal announced the postponement in a statement on their official website on Wednesday.

According to the Gunners, Olympiakos owner Marinakis, 52, met a number of Arsenal players during their Europa League match at the Emirates two weeks ago.

Marinakis – who also owns Championship side Nottingham Forest – revealed on Tuesday he had tested positive for Covid-19 .

Olympiakos will host Wolves in the Europa League on Thursday, after Uefa rejected Wolves’ request for the last-16 first-leg match to be postponed.

The postponement means Premier League leaders Liverpool can no longer win their first title since 1990 this weekend.

