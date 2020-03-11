Messi, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Naira Marley, London

Super Eagles new midfield sensation, Joe Aribo has revealed that Argentina and Barcelona superstar, Lionel Messi is his top favourite footballer ahead of Portugal and Juventus talismanic forward, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Aribo who stars for Glasgow Rangers in the Scottish Premiership disclosed this during a short question and answer session monitored by Complete Sports on Super Eagles official Youtube page.

The 23-year old who is now regarded by pundits as John Mikel Obi’s successor in the Eagles midfield, picks the six-time Ballon d’Or winner ahead of his closest rival, Ronaldo while listing Burna Boy, Wizkid and Naira Marley among his favourite Nigerian musicians.

Below are Aribo’s answers during the ‘quick-fire’ interview session in which Aribo was prompted to his top favourites from different interests. :

Question: Casual or corporate wear?

Aribo –…