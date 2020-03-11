Nwakaeme Scores, Mikel Subbed On As Trabzonspor Beat Malatyaspor

Nigerian striker Anthony Nwakaeme was on target for Trabzonspor who beat Yeni Malatyaspor 3-1 away, in the Turkish Super Lig (top-flight) on Wednesday, Completesports.com reports.

Also in action for Trabzonspor was former Super Eagles skipper, John Mikel Obi, who came on in the 91st minute for his 18th league appearance of the season.

Nwakaeme who saw action for 90 minutes, scored in the 55th minute to put Trabzonspor 3-1 ahead.

Filip Novak opened the scoring for Trabzonspor on 10 minutes while Jose Sosa made it 2-0 on the half-hour mark.

Umut Bulut pulled a goal back for Yeni Malatyaspor with one minute left in the first half.

Nwakaeme has now scored 10 goals in 23 league appearances for the Turkish outfit in this campaign.

Trabzonspor now stretch their unbeaten run in all competitions to 17, winning 14 and…