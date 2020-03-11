Suns At Moda Center. The Blazers will want to move on from a 111-123 lo

Blazers and CJ McCollum to host Suns At Moda Center. The Blazers will want to move on from a 111-123 loss at home to the Sacramento Kings, a game in which Mario Hezonja got in 16 points (7-of-11 from the field). Hassan Whiteside got in 19 points (8-of-11 FG), 11 rebounds and 3 blocks.

The Suns are coming off a 140-131 home win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Ricky Rubio was on point last game, providing 25 points (8-of-15 from the field), 13 assists and 13 rebounds.

In the head-to-head matchup between the teams this season, the Blazers won once out of 3 games. The Suns have outscored 2 times out of the previous 2 matchups between the teams. Just 2 wins for the Blazers in their last 5 games. Only 2 of the last five games played by the Suns were wins. Both teams will be featuring their full lineups with no crucial players sitting out the contest.

The Suns are…