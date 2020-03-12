Magic and Terrence Ross to host Bulls At Amway Center. The Magic are coming off a 120-115 home win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Michael Carter-Williams had 20 points (6-of-9 shooting) and 3 steals.

The Bulls are coming off a 108-103 home win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Daniel Gafford ended the last game with 3 blocks. Shaquille Harrison provided his team with 4 assists, 4 offensive rebounds, and 10 rebounds.

The Magic won the last meeting between the teams at home. The Bulls have won just 2 of their last 5 games. Both teams are expected to be at full strength today with no notable injuries. We expect to see a better defense game by the Magic, who have been averaging 5.672 blocks per game, as opposed to the Bulls 4.156.

Both the Magic and the Bulls had 2 days to rest before this game. The Magic next matchups are home vs CHA, away vs DET, home vs CLE….