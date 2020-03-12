Celtics At Fiserv Forum. The Bucks will want to move on from a 95-109 lo

Bucks and Khris Middleton to host Celtics At Fiserv Forum. The Bucks will want to move on from a 95-109 loss to the Denver Nuggets in which Kyle Korver was solid with 23 points (8-of-15 shooting), 4 assists and 5 threes made. D.J. Wilson ended the last game with 9 rebounds. The Celtics are coming off a 114-111 home win over the Indiana Pacers. Jayson Tatum had 30 points (11-of-22 from the field), 6 rebounds and 2 steals.

In the head-to-head matchup between the teams this season, the Bucks won once out of 2 games.

In their last five games, the Bucks grabbed only one win. The Celtics have won just 2 of their last 5 games. Both teams will be featuring their full lineups with no crucial players sitting out the contest.

Related: Bucks And Giannis Antetokounmpo To Host Pacers At Fiserv Forum

The Bucks are averaging 26.031 assists, while the Celtics are averaging only 22.797. Widening this gap in passing will be key for…