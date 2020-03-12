Blazers and CJ McCollum to host Grizzlies At Moda Center. The Blazers are coming off a 121-105 home win over the Phoenix Suns. Hassan Whiteside contributed 16 points (8-of-12 from the field), 5 offensive rebounds and 14 rebounds. Trevor Ariza was solid with 22 points (7-of-12 from the field), 6 rebounds and 5 threes made.

The Grizzlies will want to move on from a 115-120 loss at home to the Orlando Magic, a game in which Jonas Valanciunas was on point last game, providing 27 points (9-of-10 FG), 4 offensive rebounds and 16 rebounds.

The Blazers have lost the last matchup between the teams on the road. Both teams are expected to be at full strength today with no notable injuries. Grizzlies are averaging 27.031 assists, while the Blazers are averaging only 20.077. Limiting this gap in passing will be key for the Blazers to win.

Both the Blazers and the…