Ighalo Flaunts Special Bonding With The ‘Loving Mata’ At Man United

Nigerian and Manchester United striker, Odion Ighalo has been relishing the love being shown to him by his new teammate, Juan Mata, since moving to the Old Trafford.

Ighalo’s arrival at Manchester United on deadline day of the January transfer window after sealing a loan move from Chinese Super League side, Shanghai Shenhua, had elicited mixed reactions from fans and pundits alike.

However, Spain international Mata had taken a liking to the Nigerian, helping him to settle in quickly while tipping the former Super Eagles forward to make an impact at the Old Trafford.

Also Read – Omeruo: I Hope Chelsea Regret Selling Me To Leganes

And following the former Chelsea star’s continued support on and off the pitch, Ighalo took to Twitter to a message and pictures appreciating Mata’s friendship ahead of United’s Europa League Round of 16 first leg clash with LASK in Austria on Thursday.