Ighalo Scores, Provides Assist As Man United Thrash LASK Away

Odion Ighalo scored and had an assist as Manchester United thrashed Austrian club LASK 5-0 away in their Europa League first leg round of 16 clash, Completesports.com reports.

Ighalo has now scored in his third start since joining United on loan from Shanghai Shenhua.

Also Read: POLL: Should Ighalo Rescind His Retirement Decision, Return To Super Eagles?

The game was player behind closed-doors due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The former Super Eagles striker opened scoring for United in the 28th minute, after superbly controlling a pass from Bruno Fernandes before hitting a left-foot strike into the top corner.

He then turned provider as he set up Daniel James in the 58th minute to make it 2-0.

Juan Mata made it 3-0 to United on 82 minutes before substitute Mason Greenwood added the fourth goal in the 91st minute.

And in the 93rd minute Andreas Pereira completed the rout by netting United’s fifth goal.

Ighalo was…