Juventus Defender Rugani Tests Positive To Coronavirus

Juventus have announced that their defender Daniele Rugani has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Serie A champions disclosed this in a statement released on Wednesday.

“The footballer, Daniele Rugani, has tested positive for coronavirus-Covid-19 and is currently asymptomatic,” Juventus said in a statement.

“Juventus Football Club is currently activating all the isolation procedures required by law, including those who have had contact with him.”

Rugani has made seven appearances for Juventus this season, the last being in the 2-1 win against Spal on 22 February.

But he was an unused substitute for Juventus on Sunday in their behind-closed-doors victory against Internazionale. Rugani was also seen training with the first team on Tuesday.

Inter responded to the Rugani news by suspending “all competitive activities”, which includes training.

