La Liga, Eredivisie, Primeira Liga , MLS Suspended

Spain’s La Liga, the Dutch Eredivisie, Portugal’s Primeira Liga and USA’s Major League Soccer have been suspended over coronavirus concerns.

There will be no action in the Spanish top flight for “at least the next two rounds of matches” as a result of the quarantine of the Real Madrid squad.

Netherlands’ top two leagues have also been suspended for the same period.

The 2020 Major League Soccer season – which started less than two weeks ago – has been suspended for 30 days.

La Liga took action after a Real Madrid basketball player, who shares training facilities with the football club, tested positive for the virus.

Real’s match against Manchester City in the Champions League on Tuesday was postponed on Thursday.

“The recommendation has been made to quarantine both the basketball first team and the football first team, given that the two squads share facilities in Ciudad Real Madrid,” a Real statement said.

The Spanish second division has also been…