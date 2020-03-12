Ooni Crowns Oduduwa College Champions

Oduduwa College of Ile-Ife was crowned the Ojaja II Principal Cup Champion for the second consecutive year after thrashing Progress Academy 3-0 in a

very interesting final.

The final had the Governor of the State of Osun, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola represented by Hon Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Hon. Shina Peller.

Also in attendance at the final of the second edition of the Ojaja II

Principal’s Cup, on Thursday 5th March in Ile Ife were a member of the Federal House of Representatives representing

Iseyin/Kajola/Itesiwaju Federal Constituency and Assistant Technical

Director, Nigeria Football Federation, Mr. Siji Olagunju and other

dignitaries.

Other dignitaries that graced the 2nd Ojaja II Principal’s Cup were Hon Biyi Odunlade, the immediate past Commissioner for Youths and Sports; Chairman of Oyo State Road Management Agency, members of Modakeke Progressive Union led by Hon Wale Amusan; traditional rulers and chiefs of Ile-Ife and members of Fakunle High School Old…