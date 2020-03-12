Premier League Matches To Be Played Behind Closed Doors

Premier League and English Football League matches will reportedly be played without fans under the government’s plans to fight the spread of coronavirus.

The measures are part of the Government’s crisis plan for football, which could be put into action as early as Thursday morning.

A meeting of the Government’s Cobra committee on Thursday morning is expected to move the UK’s response to the coronavirus pandemic from the ‘contain’ to the ‘delay’ phase.

And that will see the crisis plan for football unveiled, according to the Times.

The publication says that under the plan, the current football season will not be postponed.

Instead, fans will be shut out and matches in the Premier League and English Football League will be played behind closed doors – as has happened in the Spanish La Liga and French Ligue 1.

Season-ticket holders and holders of tickets for individual games will be able to stream…