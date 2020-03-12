Lakers and Anthony Davis to host Rockets At STAPLES Center. The Rockets are coming off a 117-111 home win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. James Harden provided his team with 37 points (11-of-19 from the field), 7 assists and 5 threes made. Russell Westbrook was on point last game, providing 27 points (11-of-17 shooting), 7 assists and 6 rebounds.

Lakers will want to move on from a 102-104 loss at home to the Brooklyn Nets, a game in which LeBron James was on point last game, providing 29 points (12-of-22 from the field), 9 assists and 12 rebounds.

Lakers won one out of the 2 times they faced each other this season. The Lakers seem to be on a roll, winning 4 out of the last 5 games they’ve played. In their last five games, the Rockets grabbed only one win. Both teams will be featuring their full lineups with no crucial players sitting out the…