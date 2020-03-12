Three Leicester Players Exhibit Coronavirus Symptoms

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed three of his players are being kept away from the rest of the squad after displaying coronavirus symptoms.

Leicester are scheduled to face Watford at Vicarage Road in the Premier League in a lunchtime kick-off on Saturday.

Rodgers did not confirm which players may be affected.

“We’ve had a few players that have shown symptoms and signs (of coronavirus). We’ve followed procedures and (as a precaution) they have been kept away from the squad,” Rodgers said.

“We’ve self-isolated the three of them and we’ll see how that develops in the next couple of days.



“This is about health, this is more than football. This is about players and their families, so any risks that are there for their health and everyone else’s, we have to mitigate against that.

“The game is all…