UCL: Atletico Madrid End Liverpool’s Reign As PSG Eliminate Dortmund

Atletico Madrid came from 2-0 down to beat holders Liverpool 3-2 after extra-time at Anfield in the second leg round of 16 in this year’s UEFA Champions League.

Atletico qualified 4-2 on aggregate after winning the first leg 1-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Georginio Wijnaldum gave Liverpool the lead in the 43rd minute, heading in Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain’s cross.

With the aggregate score at 1-1, the game went into extra-time with Liverpool grabbing the second goal on 94 minutes, thanks to Roberto Firmino who reacted quickest to his initial effort which came off the post.

In the 97th minute, Marcos Llorente swung the tie in favour of Atletico following a mistake by Adrian in goal for Liverpool.

The Reds keeper’s poor clearance from a back pass was picked up by Joao Felix who set up Marcos Llorente and whose low drive ended in the back of the net.

In the 105th minute, Llorente made it 2-2 off a breakaway as he…